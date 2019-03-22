Michael Carbonaro

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Ever wondered what it feels like to be on the other side of Michael Carbonaro as he works his magic to make people believe the unbelievable?  This is your chance to find out!  From his hit television series “The Carbonaro Effect” on truTV, magician Michael Carbonaro brings his signature blend of bizarre antics, audience interaction, hilarious video clips, and mind-blowing magic, live on stage!  Don’t miss out on your chance to feel the effect of Michael Carbonaro… LIVE!  [all ages]

Info

Live Music/Performance
