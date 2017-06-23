Michael Franti & Spearhead Bring Hip Hop, Reggae, Funk, and Rock to DCA

Event time: 8pm

On Thursday, July 6, at 8 p.m., Michael Franti & Spearhead will take the stage at Door Community Auditorium (DCA) with their one-of-a-kind blend of hip-hop, reggae, funk, jazz, rock, and folk.

Michael Franti & Spearhead have made a name for themselves well beyond their Bay Area roots with their potent musical hybrid of hip-hop, rock, folk, and reggae. Their latest album, “Soulrocker,” is a collection of deeply impassioned, danceable music. Franti couches his gutsy, candid lyrics in bright synthesizers, cascading guitars, and intense beats, channeling frustration and worry into music that’s both thought-provoking and triumphantly hopeful.

Michael Franti & Spearhead will perform at DCA at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 6. Tickets for the concert range from $39 to $69. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.

