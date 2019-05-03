Michael Schenker Fest w/Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet, and Robin McAuley & Doogie White

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

A celebration of the career of the Legendary Guitarist and Michael Schenker Group.

Featuring Three Classic MSG Vocalists  

Michael Schenker – Lead/Rhythm Guitars

Gary Barden – Vocals

Graham Bonnet – Vocals

Robin McAuley – Vocals

Doogie White – Vocals

Bodo Schopf – Drums

Steve Mann – Guitar / Keyboards

Chris Glen – Bass

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Live Music/Performance
