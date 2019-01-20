Saint John’s On The Lake, 1840 North Prospect Avenue in Milwaukee is delighted to showcase the exceptional talents of Michael T. C. Hey at the Inaugural Recitals of the New Chapel Organ, Sunday, January 20, 2019 at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. Admission is free. Limited parking is available on the south side of building. (See page 2 for event music selections which highlight this state-of-the-art instrument.)

A native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Michael Hey graduated from the accelerated five-year degree program at The Juilliard School where he received both his Bachelor of Music and Master of Music degrees in organ performance under Paul Jacobs. Described as “scintillating” and “tremendously virtuosic”(The Straits Times, Singapore, 2016), concert organist Michael Hey has been increasingly visible on U.S. and international concert stages.

In September 2017, he received first prize in the First Shanghai Conservatory of Music International Organ Competition, held at the Shanghai Oriental Arts Theater.

Not exclusively a solo organist, Hey enjoys a varied career that includes collaborations with other musicians, solo piano recitals, improvising, and transcribing works. Among many notable accomplishments, Hey has performed with renowned soloists including soprano Renée Fleming, tenor Matthew Polenzani, and mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard. In 2016, he recorded an anthology with baritone Tim Krol entitled Robert Franz: Ordinary Man, Extraordinary Songs. Lately, he has been performing duos for organ or piano with violinist Christiana Liberis.

These musical selections were specifically chosen to showcase the organ’s capabilities:

Symphony No. 6, Op. 42, No. 2............................................................... Charles-Marie Widor (1844-1937)

I. Allegro

Prelude and Fugue in A minor, BWV 543............................................ Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Cortege et Litanie, Op. 19, No. 2......................................................................... Marcel Dupré (1886-1971)

Roulade, Op. 9, No. 3.......................................................................................... Seth Bingham (1882-1972)

Pomp and Circumstance No. 1...................... Edward Elgar (1821-1906) / arr. Edwin Lemare (1865-1934)

Pavane pour une infant défunte............................ Maurice Ravel (1875-1937) / arr. Michael Hey (b. 1990)

Pageant.................................................................................................................. Leo Sowerby (1895-1968)