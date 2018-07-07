Mid-Morning Soul Show w/TwoTones (11:30am)
Velobahn Coffee & Cycle 3618 W. Pierce St.,, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Soul duo TwoTones will be at Velobahn Coffee & Cycle July 8th for another Mid-Morning Soul Show. They’ll be performing from 11:30am-1:30pm. This show is an ALL AGES SHOW, and it’s free of charge !!! Come through and get your soul right with some coffee and great music!
Info
Velobahn Coffee & Cycle 3618 W. Pierce St.,, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
