Middleditch & Schwartz

Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) and Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation, House of Lies) perform two person long form improv.

THOMAS MIDDLEDITCH

Thomas Middleditch can currently be seen staring as the lead character in Mike Judge’s critically acclaimed HBO series, Silicon Valley. Mr. Middleditch’s performance as the shy, entrepreneur Richard Hendricks garnered him a 2016 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series along with three Critics’ Choice nominations for Best Actor in a Comedy Series. The show has received four Emmy and two Golden Globe nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series.

On the big screen, he will next be seen in Godzilla: King of the Monsters opposite Sally Hawkins and Kyle Chandler and Replicas opposite Keanu Reeves.

He was last seen in Joshy, which premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival, and the horror comedy The Final Girls. He also lent his voice to the DreamWorks animated feature Captain Underpants, along with Ed Helms, Nick Kroll, and Kevin Hart.

In 2013 Mr. Middleditch appeared in Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated film The Wolf of Wall Street opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill. He also appeared in Jay Roach’s The Campaign opposite Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis.

Mr. Middleditch’s other credits include: NBC’s television series The Office as Dwight Schrute’s (Rainn Wilson) brother as well as films such as The Bronze, The Kings of Summer, The Brass Teapot, Fun Size, Being Flynn, and Splinterheads.

BEN SCHWARTZ

Ben Schwartz is an Emmy Award winning writer, actor, and comedian. He’s starred in the television shows House of Lies and Parks and Recreation and is currently producing and starring in the Showtime pilot The Wrong Mans alongside executive producers JJ Abrams and James Corden. He has appeared in the films Night School, This is Where I Leave You, Happy Anniversary and will voice the role of Sonic in Paramount’s upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie out this November. He also voices the roles of Dewey on DuckTales and Leo in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Mr. Schwartz has written numerous films for various studios as well as co-authored the national bestseller Grandma’s Dead: Breaking Bad News with Baby Animals and its two sequels. His latest book, Things You Should Already Know about Dating, You F****** Idiot, co-written with Laura Moses, was released by Hachette Books in 2017 and is currently being developed as a television series for CBS.