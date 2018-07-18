A Midsummer Night’s Bier Tasting Bierklasse

If you like the feeling of being outdoors after sunset during the summer, you’ll love this romantic and mischievous star-lit tasting of our favorite heat-beating brews, hosted by the newest member of the Lowlands Group family, Café Hollander at The Corners in Brookfield.

What better way to relax than to share a bier and a story or two (or seven, in this case) while relaxing in the warm, full-of-potential air of a midsummer Milwaukee night? If “the course of true love never did run smooth,” the same cannot be said for these biers, whose range is meant to celebrate “the lunatic, the lover, and the poet” in each of us.

Tickets may be purchased online in advance at https://midsummernightsbiertasting.eventbrite.com

On the menu:

Prologue:

Lowlands Brewing Collaborative Seasonal Saison Series

Act One:

North Coast “Puck the Beer”

Bell’s Oberon

Act Two:

Brugse Zot

Cuvee des Trolls

Epilogue:

New Holland “The Poet”

Surprise Ending Bier