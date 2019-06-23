Midsummer's Eve Celebration
Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery 231 Main Street, Racine, Wisconsin 53403
The Ivanhoe is proud to present a Midsummer's Eve Celebration featuring Danish cuisine.
Join us for Danish food, Carlsberg beer, Akvavit flights, and Danish songs!!
Saturday June 22nd 6PM-10PM and Sunday June 23rd 5PM-9PM
10% of all food & beverage sales during the event will be donated to the Danish Sisterhood.
Purchase tickets at the Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery. Dinner is $25, first come first served prior to the event. Any remaining tickets may be purchased at the door the day of.
RESERVE YOUR TICKET TODAY!!
Info
Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery 231 Main Street, Racine, Wisconsin 53403 View Map
Benefits / Charity, Misc. Events