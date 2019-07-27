Midwest Fire Fest (10am)
Westside Park (Cambridge) 300 W. Water St., Village of Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523
Midwest Fire Fest is a demonstration heavy celebration of all things created with fire, heat, and smoke including but not limited to clay, metal arts, welding, forging, hot glass, food, and performance.
Other attractions: on site firing and hot reveal of a clay sculpture, Community Iron Pour, Fire Dancers, Saturday Night’s Fire Feast, awesome food trucks, and smoking hot music all weekend.
PART ART FAIR, PART MAKERS FAIR, PART MUSIC FESTIVAL
Info
Westside Park (Cambridge) 300 W. Water St., Village of Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523 View Map
Festivals, Live Music/Performance, Visual Arts