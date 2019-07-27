Midwest Fire Fest (10am)

Midwest Fire Fest is a demonstration heavy celebration of all things created with fire, heat, and smoke including but not limited to clay, metal arts, welding, forging, hot glass, food, and performance.

Other attractions: on site firing and hot reveal of a clay sculpture, Community Iron Pour, Fire Dancers, Saturday Night’s Fire Feast, awesome food trucks, and smoking hot music all weekend.

PART ART FAIR, PART MAKERS FAIR, PART MUSIC FESTIVAL