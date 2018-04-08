Stephanie Copoulos-Selle’s new exhibit of printed works invites viewers to envision the undersea journey of imaginative hybrid creatures, and to think more broadly about the effects of globalization.

“Migration of the Seapirs: From Florida to Cuba” opens with a reception on Sunday, April 8, from 1:00-3:00 p.m., and will include a talk by the artist at 2:00 p.m.

The Alfons Gallery installation immerses viewers in a printmaker’s fantasy underwater environment of animal hybrids. Viewers will wind their way through printed hangings that depict an imaginary Florida-to-Cuba migration of Copoulos-Selle’s “Seapir,” a hybrid sea turtle and tapir. As they follow the Seapir’s journey, gallery visitors will encounter other wildlife combinations from Copoulos-Selle’s imagination.

Alfons Gallery is located at St. Joseph Center, 1501 S. Layton Blvd. (27th Street and Greenfield Avenue) in Milwaukee. Free parking is available in the lot that is accessible on 29th and Orchard (Alexia Circle entrance). For more information on Alfons Gallery, please email vchristell@sssf.org, call 414-385-5273, or visit the Gallery’s website at https://alfonsgallery.org/Alfons-Gallery.htm