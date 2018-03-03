MIGUEL w/Sir & Nonchalant Savant
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Grammy Award winning recording artist Miguel first hit the mainstream in 2010 with the infectious first single ‘All I Want Is You,’ from his major label debut album of the same name, a song which blended a stark hip-hop beat with Miguel’s creamy vocals to form a sound that was absent from the radio and established Miguel as one of the most unique and soulful voices in modern R&B. Don’t miss his Riverside Theater debut!
