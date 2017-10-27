Mike Chaloupka Memorial Craft Fair & Silent Auction

October 27th 10-6 & October 28th 10-4, at Cornerstone Church N6W31449 Alberta Drive, Delafield, WI. Handcrafted home decor, jewelry, unique gifts, bake sale and much more. Silent auction items can be viewed at: michaelshelpinghands.org. Non-profit fundraiser for Michaels Helping Hands Foundation, an organization making a difference in the lives of adults with disabilities in southeastern Wisconsin.