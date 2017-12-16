Mike Gardner is a rising young star on the comedy circuit! Gardner just released his second DVD Special “Better Than a Real Job”. His edgy autobiographical humor will take you on a roller coaster ride of subjects from his Redneck Mother and growing up with 6-sisters… to his celebrity run-ins during his previous life as a prestigious country club golf pro. You’ve seen him on MTV, FOX, WGN, and you’ve heard him on the nationally syndicated Bob & Tom Show, and Sirius XM Radio. Mike Gardner’s claim to fame came when he once gave Hootie (from the Blowfish) an HJ in a Denny’s parking lot in Lubbock, TX for gas money and an autograph.