Mike Mangione & The Kin CD release show

Fri Nov 17 2017 8:00 pm @ 224 W. Bruce Street Milwaukee $10

American​ ​Songwriter​ ​Magazine​ branded Mike​ ​Mangione​'s music as "orchestral folk/rock" via their four star review of the his last record, however it's the new album But I've Seen The Stars, accompanied by his new collective "The​ ​Kin​," where we find a more atmospheric take on folk/rock.

You may have heard of the group in their previous incarnation as Mike Mangione & The Union, rooted by Mike and his brother Thomas. The band garnered acclaim from Billboard​, AllMusic​, Blurt​ and more before they dissolved in 2014. After that, Mike began spending time in the Northwoods of Wisconsin to focus on writing his fifth studio record. In addition to having his brother Thomas in the fold, Mike was introduced to Chauntee and Monique Ross of the band Sistastrings​. Their musicality on violin and cello, as well as beautiful vocal harmonies won Mike over. In need of an accomplished rhythm section for the project, he reached out to friends, Josh Collazo (drums) and Seth Ford-Young (bass) of Edward​ ​Sharpe​ ​&​ ​The​ ​Magnetic​ ​Zeros​.

Collazo suggested the Magnetic Zeros’ trusty producer/engineer Matt “Linny” Linesch for the role of producer on the new album. The band started recording at the historic United Recording (Ocean Way) in Los Angeles, CA in the winter of 2015. When it came to the tracking album's lead single "Riding Down," Mike says "the song was just a guitar riff at that time. I expressed a loose vision to Josh and Seth, referencing Howlin' Wolf and Wille Dixon. Right away they caught on, set the groove and we were off." Roots music has a long tradition in dealing with either running toward or away from light/darkness. This song swims in the same waters. In this case the protagonist is fighting to break out and run towards the good and he knows that when he finally gets free the hounds will be howling.

Advance tickets here--

https://anodynecoffee.com/shop/shop/mikemangioneandthekin-2/