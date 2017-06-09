Event time: 8pm & 10pm

Mike Marvell has been doing comedy professionally for over 15 years, although he's been making people laugh his whole life. He told his guidance counciler in high school he wanted to be an engineer and she told him "With your grades? That's hilarious, you should be a comedian!" His comedy is based on growing up in Wisconsin... football, hunting, fishing, his family, and his wife and kids. He's performed at everything from churches to swinger clubs, grade schools to colleges, country clubs. to biker clubs, nusing homes to casinos (same thing). Instant likability, he reminds you of your crazy cousin, the guy next door, your brother-in-law. Even if you don't hire him you'll still want to hang out with him