Mike Stanley

Jokerz Comedy Club 11400 W. Silver Spring Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53225

Event time: 8pm & 10pm

Given his penchant toward brutal honesty, spiced up with a healthy dose of insatiable wit, it’s not difficult to see why Stanley was named“Best Chicago Stand-up Comedian” in a Peoples Choice poll done by the Chicago Reader and ranked in the top 10 of the best comedians in Chicago by a poll on Comedy.com.

