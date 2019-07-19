The MilBillies (5pm)

Back by popular demand & divine intervention, The MilBillies start down the path of redemption at 5 pm on Friday at the best beer garden in town.

A 5-piece string band that trades vocals like a fifth of bourbon and solos like a bull on a rope, The MilBillies sling high-energy bluegrass stripped raw with Americana grit.

Bring the kids, eat the eats, and pave your road to the weekend with good intentions.

(If the weather is biblical, we'll be indoors.)