The MilBillies

to Google Calendar - The MilBillies - 2019-10-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The MilBillies - 2019-10-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The MilBillies - 2019-10-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - The MilBillies - 2019-10-11 20:00:00

Revere's Wells Street Tavern (Delafield) 505 Wells St. , Delafield, Wisconsin 53018

FREE SHOW! The MilBillies are a Milwaukee-based 5-piece string band that trades vocals like a fifth of bourbon and solos like a bull on a rope. Slinging high-energy bluegrass stripped raw with Americana grit, they bring new life to old songs, classic sensibility to new ones, and audience members to their feet.

Info

Revere's Wells Street Tavern (Delafield) 505 Wells St. , Delafield, Wisconsin 53018 View Map
Concerts, Live Music/Performance
to Google Calendar - The MilBillies - 2019-10-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The MilBillies - 2019-10-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The MilBillies - 2019-10-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - The MilBillies - 2019-10-11 20:00:00