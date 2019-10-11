The MilBillies
Revere's Wells Street Tavern (Delafield) 505 Wells St. , Delafield, Wisconsin 53018
FREE SHOW! The MilBillies are a Milwaukee-based 5-piece string band that trades vocals like a fifth of bourbon and solos like a bull on a rope. Slinging high-energy bluegrass stripped raw with Americana grit, they bring new life to old songs, classic sensibility to new ones, and audience members to their feet.
