Miltown Kings: Dawn of Solidarity

With great queerness comes great responsibility.

January 21st step into our secret lair at 9pm. Heroes and villains who join us will get a free raffle ticket. No heroes in training please, our show is 18+.

C'mon Puddin, rev up those harleys! VROOM VROOM!

More info at https://www.facebook.com/events/345588505813999/?active_tab=about

The Miltown Kings are committed to providing a platform for quality interactive performance by creating a safe space for bot

h performers and audiences which empowers self-expression and encourages the challenging of social and gender norms, thus fostering the diversity of an all-inclusive and ever evolving community.