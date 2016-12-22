Miltown Kings: Dawn of Solidarity

Google Calendar - Miltown Kings: Dawn of Solidarity - 2017-01-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Miltown Kings: Dawn of Solidarity - 2017-01-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Miltown Kings: Dawn of Solidarity - 2017-01-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - Miltown Kings: Dawn of Solidarity - 2017-01-21 00:00:00

Event time: 9pm-12pm

Price: $10 cover http://sa1.seatadvisor.com/sabo/servlets/EventSearch?presenter=NEXTACT&event=DAWN

Info
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Miltown Kings: Dawn of Solidarity - 2017-01-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Miltown Kings: Dawn of Solidarity - 2017-01-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Miltown Kings: Dawn of Solidarity - 2017-01-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - Miltown Kings: Dawn of Solidarity - 2017-01-21 00:00:00