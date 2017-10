Event time: 8pm-12am

Join the Miltown Kings at Next Act Theater on March 11th for a the gayest story ever told, our Musical show: Once Upon a Queer. Admission is $10. Our doors open at 8pm and we start promptly at 9pm. Our show is ages 18+ and goes till the stroke of twelve! We are an all-inclusive troupe and a safe space where all are welcome.

Price: 10$