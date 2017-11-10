Miltown Kings: Variety Show - Season Opener

"Variety is the very spice of life, that gives it all it's flavor" - William Cowper. And the Miltown Kings know how much you love variety! Join us for our 14th Season Opener on Friday, November 10th, 2017, at Hot Water Where house We will be showing just how much variety the Miltown Kings have. We are so excited to start things off this season! So much is in store. Come and play with us! Doors open at 8:30 pm. Show starts at 9:00 pm. $15 21+ We are an all-inclusive troupe and a safe space where all are welcome. Hope to see you there!