Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents its John D. (Jack) Lewis New Play Development Program

As a central component of its John D. (Jack) Lewis New Play Development Program, Milwaukee Repertory Theater announces its workshop reading series. Since 1958, Milwaukee Rep has premiered nearly 150 plays and musicals. Last season, The Rep announced the creation of the John D. (Jack) Lewis New Play Development Program to rededicate and increase The Rep’s commitment to creating new work by producing up to five new plays across its three theaters each season. The workshop reading series allows audiences a sneak peek at The Rep’s commissioned new plays in progress, as well as the chance to experience other new projects and writers under exploration.

The Thanksgiving Play - Monday, March 19, 6:30pm

Presented at the Mitchell St. Library

By Larissa FastHorse | Directed by Leda Hoffmann

Dramaturged by Deanie Vallone

A satirical comedy about four mismatched artists attempting to devise an ethnically sensitive play for the local schools to celebrate both Thanksgiving and Native American Heritage Month. They must find their way through a hilarious thicket of absurd assumptions, historical perspectives, and school district policy as the pageant must go on!