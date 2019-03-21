Milwaukee Metropolitan Voices presents: '80s Movie
Tenth Street Theatre 628 N. 10th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
A Blast From The Past With Book By Jason Powell
MMV’s next production is “‘80s Movie,” a jukebox musical with songs in the style of pop hits of the era and original script by Jason Powell. Watch as local performers spin nostalgia right round, baby, right round into an evening of superb entertainment.
Opening Night performance Thursday, March 21 followed by reception; Sunday, March 24 matinee performance followed by talk-back
Info
Theater & Dance