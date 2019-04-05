Milwaukee Opera Theatre presents: La Clemenza di Tito

Performances: Friday April 5 and Saturday April 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Pre-show talks: Held before both shows at 6:30 p.m.

La Clemenza di Tito

​Music by W. A. Mozart

Libretto by Caterino Mazzolà and Pietro Metastasio

We wrap our season with Mozart’s final masterpiece,

​La Clemenza di Tito, in conjunction with our friends at

UW-Milwaukee. Sung in the original Italian, this tale of political intrigue, forgiveness and redemption will feature

​a cast of students and alumni!

April 5-6, 2019

Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts

2419 E Kenwood Blvd, Milwaukee