Milwaukee Opera Theatre presents: La Clemenza di Tito

Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts (UW-Milwaukee) 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Performances: Friday April 5 and Saturday April 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Pre-show talks: Held before both shows at 6:30 p.m.

La Clemenza di Tito

Music by W. A. Mozart

Libretto by Caterino Mazzolà and Pietro Metastasio

We wrap our season with Mozart’s final masterpiece,

La Clemenza di Tito, in conjunction with our friends at

UW-Milwaukee.  Sung in the original Italian, this tale of political intrigue, forgiveness and redemption will feature

​a cast of students and alumni!

April 5-6, 2019

Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts

2419 E Kenwood Blvd, Milwaukee

Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts (UW-Milwaukee) 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
