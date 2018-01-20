Milwaukappella 2018 Workshop

The Milwaukappella workshop is a full day of presentations for high school and college singers taught by top-flight vocal instructors and members of Milwaukappella 2018 headliners Transit featuring Adam Lee Decker - a finalist on American Idol and America's Got Talent and the 2017 ICCA Outstanding Soloist!

Milwaukappella is an opportunity to learn, apply what you've learned and perform! After classes the student participants and student groups open the evening show for Transit!

The workshop includes lunch, dinner plus a great seat for the show. Workshop tickets are $45 in advance ($55 day of).

Workshop tickets are available through the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center website (www.southmilwaukeepac.org)