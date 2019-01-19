Milwaukappella 2019 featuring HIVE

Milwaukappella is a celebration of the unaccompanied human voice.

Now in it’s fifth season, Milwaukappella is a day-long a cappella workshop for high school and college age students followed by an evening concert featuring students from the dayside classes plus a show-stopping performance by a professional a cappella ensemble. This year our headliners are The HIVE Vocal Band. The five fiercely unique and uniquely talented women of HIVE are not only show-stopping performers, they’re accomplished educators as well. Giving back to the musical community through education is a core value of the group.

HIVE is Christina Wilson, Courtney Jensen, Lisa Forkish, Moorea Dickason and Nina Kasuya; five women who have come together to share their unique arrangements of creative covers and original music; constantly reshaping the sound and soul of HIVE’s vocal expression.

Local a cappella students from the day-long workshop will open the show.

Presented by Landaas & Company Investments, an annual fundraiser for The Rotary Club of Mitchell Field. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to fund community and international projects of The Rotary Club of Mitchell Field.

7:30 PM PERFORMANCE Tickets for the evening performance are general admission. Advance tickets are adults $19, students/seniors $15, 4-pack $15 each. At the door adults $24, students/seniors $18, 4-pack $18.75 each. Children 4 and under are free and do not need a ticket.

8:30 AM-5:30 PM STUDENT WORKSHOP Aspiring a capella students can participate in a full day of vocal workshops led by the award-winning members of HIVE and a group of talented local vocal teachers.

The workshop is open to all high school- and college-age a cappella singers. Whether you’re currently in a vocal group or not, you’re welcome. Classes are presented at three skill levels covering a cappella technique, arranging, beatboxing, vocal percussion, presentation, performance prep and going pro.

Student workshop ticket price includes lunch, dinner, an on-stage performance by the workshop pariticpants and a ticket to the evening performance. Student workshop advance ticket price $45; day of $55. Check in for the workshop will begin at 8:30 am and classes run until 5:30 pm. To register for the workshop, please call 414-766-5049 or click buy tickets.