Milwaukee’s Festival City Symphony’s first “Symphony Sundays” concert of the season

MILWAUKEE’S FESTIVAL CITY SYMPHONY PRESENTS A “SYMPHONY SUNDAYS” CONCERT TITLED THANKSGIVING PROMISES ON SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12, AT 3:00 PM AT THE PABST THEATER. IT WILL FEATURE UPLIFTING COMPOSITIONS THAT EVOKE APPRECIATION, WONDER, AND THANKS FROM FOUR MASTER COMPOSERS: WALTON’S “PRELUDE AND FUGUE (THE SPITFIRE),” HIGDON’S “ALL THINGS MAJESTIC: I. TETON RANGE,” COPLAND’S “SUITE” FROM “THE TENDER LAND,” AND DVOŘÁK’S “SYMPHONY NO. 8, OP. 88 IN G.”

NEWLY APPOINTED MUSIC DIRECTOR CARTER SIMMONS WILL CONDUCT. THE CONCERT WILL FEATURE CHILDREN’S PROGRAM NOTES AT 2:45, WHERE HOST LYNN ROGINSKE WILL INTRODUCE YOUTH IN GRADES 2 AND UP TO THE MUSIC THEY ARE ABOUT TO HEAR.

ADMISSION TO “SYMPHONY SUNDAYS” CONCERTS IS $14 FOR ADULTS AND $8 FOR CHILDREN, SENIORS, AND STUDENTS. FUN FOR ALL AGES! SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 3:00 PM AT THE PABST THEATER. FOR INFORMATION ON SEASON TICKET PACKS AND GROUP TICKET PRICING VISIT FESTIVALCITYSYMPHONY.ORG OR CALL 414-365-8861.