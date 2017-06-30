Milwaukee artist Fatima Laster presents "Exploracion Arte"

Event time: 7pm-9pm

Milwaukee artist Fatima Laster presents "Exploración Arte," based on her December 2016 trip to Cuba.

Also,

- Alexandra Skeeter will share her impressions and experiences. She

has just returned home from her 2nd year of free medical school in

Havana.

- We will update & answer any questions regarding President Trump’s increased restrictions on the right of U.S. people to travel to Cuba.

Tuesday, July 11, 7 PM

Central United Methodist Church (CUMC), 639 N. 25th St., in Milwaukee

(We meet on the second Tuesday of each month.)

Free admission and open to all interested.

Wisconsin Coalition to Normalize Relations with Cuba

633 W. Wisconsin Ave., Suite 1410, Milwaukee, WI 53203,

Phone: 414-273-1040 ext 12, Email: contact@wicuba.com, www.wicuba.wordpress.org

Price: Free