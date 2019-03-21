Milwaukee Ballet II: Momentum

Milwaukee Ballet’s esteemed training company, Milwaukee Ballet II (MBII), presents this dazzling and diverse display of dance! In the crowning show of their season, the MBII dancers showcase their technique, artistry and athleticism while incorporating dancers from the Schauer School of the Arts. Featuring classical and contemporary choreography, this show is entertaining and exciting for audiences of all ages. Bonus: Hear the artists share their stories and dreams of becoming professional dancers in a special post-show talkback.

