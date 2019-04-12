Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents: Ben Butler
Broadway Theatre Center 158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Ben Butler
by Richard Strand Running Time: 2 hours, with one 15 minute intermission
April 12, 2019 to
April 28, 2019
Cabot Theatre
Directed by Michael Cotey
Milwaukee Premiere!
Featuring Drew Brhel, Marques Causey, David Sapiro, Chase Stoeger
Major General Benjamin Butler had been a defense attorney in Boston - until the Civil War began. Now he is in command of Fort Monroe, in southern Virginia, and the law of the United States says that the escaped slave who has demanded to see him must be returned to his owner. But this extremely singular individual - one Shepard Mallory - makes quite a powerful case for himself.
Richard Strand's splendid play, a battle of wits for the soul of a nation, defies simple characterization - part comedy, part historical drama, part biography, and often all at the same time!
April 12-28, 2019
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
12
8:00 p.m. P
13
8:00 p.m. O
14
2:00 p.m.
17 1:00 p.m.*
7:30 p.m. V
18
7:30 p.m. T
19
7:30 p.m.
- 4:00 p.m.
8:00 p.m.
21
Easter
24
1:00 p.m.*
25
7:30 p.m. T
26
7:30 p.m.
27 4:00 p.m.
8:00 p.m.
28
2:00 p.m.
P = Preview; O = Opening; T = Talkback;