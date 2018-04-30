Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents The Montgomery Davis Play Development Series staged reading of No Wake by Erica Berman

Skylight Bar & Bistro – Broadway Theatre Center

Milwaukee, WI …True to its mission of nurturing local theatre artists, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT) presents the Montgomery Davis Play Development Series staged reading of NO WAKE, written by Wisconsin playwright Erica Berman, on Monday, April 30, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. The reading will be directed by Kayleigh Kitzman and features James Pickering and Rachael Zientek.

In NO WAKE, a determined, elderly Peter Michaels is on a mission to save the loons of Lake Winnipesaukee, who are dying in record numbers. His summer expectations are thwarted by Sarah, a townie teenager hired to clean the house next door. An intergenerational bond sprung out of loneliness and loss forces this unlikely pair to confront their fears and learn how to move on.

NO WAKE will be performed on Monday, April 30, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. in the Skylight Bar & Bistro, located on the second level of the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. Tickets for the reading are Pay-What-You-Can at the door. Seating is first-come, first-served.

The Skylight Bar & Bistro, operated by Indulge Wine Room, will be open for dinner and refreshments starting at 5:30 pm. Dinner reservations are welcomed in advance by emailing skylight@getindulge.com, calling 414.291.3773, or reserving via Yelp.