Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents The Montgomery Davis Play Development Series staged reading of The Peculiar Distraction of Mr. Lincoln’s Social Media by Andy Bayiates

Milwaukee, WI …True to its mission of nurturing local theatre artists, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT) presents the Montgomery Davis Play Development Series staged reading of THE PECULIAR DISTRACTION OF MR. LINCOLN’S SOCIAL MEDIA, by Andy Bayiates, on Monday, October 22, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. The reading will be directed by Marcella Kearns and features Mitch Bultman, Matt Daniels, Ibraheem Farmer, Amy Hansmann, Diane Lane, Hannah Shay, Nadja Simmonds, and Zach Thomas Woods.

This is a play about social media. Set in the 1850s.

Any brilliant young woman in 1853 with ambitions to change the world would be scorned. But in The PECULIAR DISTRACTION OF MR. LINCOLN’S SOCIAL MEDIA, Mabel Prescott finds such an opportunity in a unique venture—a printing-press version of Facebook led by failed Congressman Abraham Lincoln. Join us for an historical “what-if” that will determine the fate of Mabel’s career, Lincoln’s future, and the imperiled union of the United States.

A staged reading of THE PECULIAR DISTRACTION OF MR. LINCOLN’S SOCIAL MEDIA will be performed on Monday, October 22, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. in the Skylight Bar & Bistro, located on the second level of the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. Tickets for the reading are Pay-What-You-Choose at the door. Seating is first-come, first-served.

The Skylight Bar & Bistro, operated by Indulge Wine Room, will be open for dinner and refreshments starting at 5:30 p.m. Dinner reservations are welcomed in advance by emailing skylight@getindulge.com, calling 414.291.3773, or reserving via Yelp.

The Montgomery Davis Play Development Series is sponsored by Konrad K. Kuchenbach. For more information about the staged reading, contact Milwaukee Chamber Theatre at 414.276.8842 or visit milwaukeechambertheatre.com.