Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents The Montgomery Davis Play Development Series staged reading of ‘Neath the Hills of Bastogne by Zach Thomas Woods

Monday, April 29, 2019 – 7:30 PM

Skylight Bar & Bistro – Broadway Theatre Center

True to its mission of nurturing local theatre artists, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT) presents the Montgomery Davis Play Development Series staged reading of ‘NEATH THE HILLS OF BASTOGNE, by Zach Thomas Woods, on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. The reading will be directed by Michael Stebbins and features Sadé Ayodele, Sam Douglas, and Nick Narcisi.

‘NEATH THE HILLS OF BASTOGNE depicts a pivotal World War II moment – the Battle of the Bulge. During Belgium’s coldest winter in 40 years, American and German forces converge on the tiny town of Bastogne. As bullets fly and cultures clash, a rag-tag group of combatants looks to the past, prays for the future, and wonders if peace is possible in the face of overwhelming hatred.

A staged reading of ‘NEATH THE HILLS OF BASTOGNE will be performed on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. in the Skylight Bar & Bistro, located on the second level of the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. Tickets for the reading are Pay-What-You-Choose at the door. Seating is first-come, first-served.

The Skylight Bar & Bistro, operated by Indulge Wine Room, will be open for dinner and refreshments starting at 5:30 p.m. Dinner reservations are welcomed in advance by emailing skylight@getindulge.com, calling 414.291.3773, or reserving via Yelp.

The Montgomery Davis Play Development Series is sponsored by Konrad K. Kuchenbach. For more information about the staged reading, contact Milwaukee Chamber Theatre at 414.276.8842 or visit milwaukeechambertheatre.com.