Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents: Young Playwrights Festival Showcase 2018-19

January 10-13, 2019

Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre will present its eighth Young Playwrights Festival Showcase this January, celebrating the winners of our local high school playwriting competition. Each of the three winning plays – PINTA EL FUEGO by Markia Silverman-Rodriguez from Pius XI Catholic High School, 1-800-123-BOYS by Jazmin Reyes from Ronald Reagan High School, and THE DIVINE KOMEDY by Max Engel from Pius XI Catholic High School – will be presented at each performance. This year’s presentation will also feature an afternoon of Honorable Mention Staged Readings from three runner-up playwrights.

The Young Playwrights Festival Showcase 2018-2019 performs January 10, 11, and 12 at 7:30 p.m. and January 13 at 2:00 p.m. at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre, 158 N. Broadway in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. Each performance will feature all three one-acts and a talkback. (The three honorable mention scripts will be read on January 12 at 2 p.m. These readings will be offered Pay-What-You-Choose.) Tickets for the showcase are $18 for adults and $12 for students, seniors and MCT subscribers. Tickets are available Monday through Saturday from noon-6:00 p.m. at the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office or by phone at (414) 291-7800. Tickets can be purchased online - 24 hours a day at milwaukeechambertheatre.com.

[ PERFORMANCE INFORMATION ]

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

10

7:30 p.m.

11

7:30 p.m.

12 *2:00 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

13

2:00 p.m.