Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Annual Gala Cheers to Chamber! "Greater Expectations"

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT) will host their annual fundraising gala Cheers to Chamber! on Thursday, June 15 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event, celebrating MCT’s Greater Expectations for the 2017-2018 season, will be at the Woman’s Club of Wisconsin, where attendees will gather for a Victorian evening of mystery and madness. The Woman’s Club is located at 813 E. Kilbourn Ave., in downtown Milwaukee. Event tickets are $150 per person, with proceeds benefiting Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s artistic and educational programming.

Inspired by the Dickensian setting of our final show in the 2016-2017 season, GREAT EXPECTATIONS, this year’s Cheers to Chamber! gala will bring a little bit of the 19th century into the 21st, with signature cocktails, sinful snacks and an England-inspired dinner. During their meal, guests will enjoy a live performance by vocalist Rána Roman – previously seen in VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE during the 2016-17 season. The evening will feature a wine pull, open bar, and both silent and live auctions, with items ranging from staycations on Milwaukee’s East Side to premier dining and entertainment experiences in the city and beyond.

Cheers to Chamber! is hosted by the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Board of Directors. Gala sponsors include Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Quorum Architects, Briggs and Stratton, SVA Plumb Financial Services, Patrick & Julia Fennelly, and Mickey & Casey Ripp.

For more information, contact Milwaukee Chamber Theatre at 414-276-8842.

