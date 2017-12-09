Milwaukee Choristers Christmas Concert - Mary Was the Queen of Galilee

Join us for our traditional Christmas program inspired this year by the beloved Virgin Mother. Enjoy a diverse selection of seasonal music written or arranged by composers including Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, John Rutter, John Williams, Rosephanye Powell and William Levi Dawson, PLUS holiday favorites and sing-along carols.

Don’t miss our post-concert reception for Christmas cookies, punch and holiday raffle featuring a restaurant gift card basket, a beauty and fitness basket, a basket with tickets to cultural and sporting events and a basket with an assortment of spirits to warm you during the holiday season!

Non-perishable food items will be collected and distributed to families in need.

American Sign Language interpreting offered Friday.