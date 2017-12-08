Milwaukee Choristers Christmas Concert - Mary Was the Queen of Galilee
St. Mary's Visitation Parish 13000 Juneau Blvd., Elm Grove, Wisconsin 53122
Join us for our traditional Christmas program inspired this year by the beloved Virgin Mother. Enjoy a diverse selection of seasonal music written or arranged by composers including Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, John Rutter, John Williams, Rosephanye Powell and William Levi Dawson, PLUS holiday favorites and sing-along carols.
Don’t miss our post-concert reception for Christmas cookies, punch and holiday raffle featuring a restaurant gift card basket, a beauty and fitness basket, a basket with tickets to cultural and sporting events and a basket with an assortment of spirits to warm you during the holiday season!
Non-perishable food items will be collected and distributed to families in need.
American Sign Language interpreting offered Friday.