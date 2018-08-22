Milwaukee Choristers to Hold Auditions

Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church 1529 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213

There's no better time than NOW to join one of Southeast Wisconsin's premier community choruses! We're celebrating our 85th anniversary as a chorus and Dr. Kinchen's 25th anniversary as our music director. Tenors and basses are particularly encouraged to audition for our 75 voice mixed choir. We perform a mix of classical and contemporary music, spirituals and Broadway/American tunes. Email auditions@milwaukeechoristers.org or call 414-354-1933 to schedule your audition. Walk-ins will be heard in between appointments.

Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church 1529 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
414-354-1933
