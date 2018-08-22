Milwaukee Choristers to Hold Auditions

There's no better time than NOW to join one of Southeast Wisconsin's premier community choruses! We're celebrating our 85th anniversary as a chorus and Dr. Kinchen's 25th anniversary as our music director. Tenors and basses are particularly encouraged to audition for our 75 voice mixed choir. We perform a mix of classical and contemporary music, spirituals and Broadway/American tunes. Email auditions@milwaukeechoristers.org or call 414-354-1933 to schedule your audition. Walk-ins will be heard in between appointments.