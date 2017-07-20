Milwaukee Comedy Festival

Event time: 7:30pm

The first of 8 hilarious shows at The UC features an all-star Milwaukee line up! Expect to see what we can only legally describe as “zany”, this show will break the standard showcase format with a sketch comedy group hosting an evening of stand up filled with geeky references, amazing puns, and down right funny bits.

Host is Variety Hour Happy Hour (Sketch) with stand up from Elijah Holbrook, Mike Berg and Ton Johnson