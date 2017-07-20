Milwaukee Comedy Festival
The Underground Collaborative 161 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 7:30pm
The first of 8 hilarious shows at The UC features an all-star Milwaukee line up! Expect to see what we can only legally describe as “zany”, this show will break the standard showcase format with a sketch comedy group hosting an evening of stand up filled with geeky references, amazing puns, and down right funny bits.
Host is Variety Hour Happy Hour (Sketch) with stand up from Elijah Holbrook, Mike Berg and Ton Johnson
