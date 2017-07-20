Milwaukee Comedy Festival

Event time: 7:30pm & 10pm

7:30pm

Friday offers up two different shows and this first one really packs a punch! Check out this awesome mix of stand up styles from Milwaukee, Chicago and Kentucky in this unique line up.

Host is Vik Pandya, Josh Ballew, Christopher Schmidt and headliner Keith McGill.

10pm

he late night Friday show features another great line up of comedy you definitely want to see! Check out some top stand up acts from Chicago in this hilarious showcase.

Host is Melissa Richelle with Mike Wiley, Sam Priest and headliner Prateek Srivastava