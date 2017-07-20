Milwaukee Comedy Festival

Event time: 4pm, 6pm & 11pm

4pm: This is the first of 4 totally different events Saturday of the fest. Don’t let the afternoon time-slot fool you, this one is sure to be a hit with a line up of great stand up, sketch comedy and improv all in one show!

Host is Matt Werner with Two, Too (Improv), Funeral Twins (Sketch) and headliner Jake West.

6pm: A show bringing comedy from across the country right to Brew City, check out some stand up from San Francisco, Chicago and improv coming from Minneapolis.

Host David Roth with Miles Hendrix and headliner Last Action Movie (Improv).

11pm: Two amazing Milwaukee talents join the stage with a Pittsburg powerhouse! This late night show is not to be missed, featuring an impressive set of stand up comics.

Host is AJ Grill with Carter Deems and headliner Davon Magwood