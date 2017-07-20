Milwaukee Comedy Festival

Event time: 2pm & 4pm

2pm : Quite possibly the best cure for your hangover! Our most eclectic show in the festival puts improv, stand up, sketch and even musical comedy all together for an afternoon of energetic laughs. The stage is equally dominated by Milwaukee and Chicago performances.

Host is Joe Murphy with Improvised Jane Austen (Improv), Live from LaCrosse (Sketch) and headliner Matt Griffo (Musical Comedy).

4pm: Just because this show is on a Sunday afternoon does not mean it should be ignored! Check out an incredible laugh-heavy event with stand up from Chicago, Milwaukee and Maryland with some kick-ass Milwaukee-based sketch comedy right in the middle.

Host Rebekah Gibson with Sketch Marks (Sketch), Dan Marse-Kapr and headliner Stacy Pawlowski