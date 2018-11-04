Milwaukee Concert Band Fall Concert "Our Director"
Oak Creek Community Center 8580 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154
The Milwaukee Concert Band announces its fall concert entitled “Our Director.”
“Our Director” is a musical showcase introducing the band’s new director, Dr. Patricia Backhaus. The concert will take place at 2:00pm Sunday November 4, 2018 at the Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave. Oak Creek WI 53154.
Musical selections include
• Our Director March
• A Whistler and His Dog
• Military Symphony in F
• La Mascarada
• Slava!
• Scenes from the Louvre
• Rhapsody in Rhumba
Admission is free ~ donations welcome and appreciated!
For additional information visit: www.milwaukeeconcertband.weebly.com
Follow us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/MilwConcertBand/