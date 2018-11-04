Milwaukee Concert Band Fall Concert "Our Director"

The Milwaukee Concert Band announces its fall concert entitled “Our Director.”

“Our Director” is a musical showcase introducing the band’s new director, Dr. Patricia Backhaus. The concert will take place at 2:00pm Sunday November 4, 2018 at the Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave. Oak Creek WI 53154.

Musical selections include

• Our Director March

• A Whistler and His Dog

• Military Symphony in F

• La Mascarada

• Slava!

• Scenes from the Louvre

• Rhapsody in Rhumba

Admission is free ~ donations welcome and appreciated!

For additional information visit: www.milwaukeeconcertband.weebly.com

Follow us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/MilwConcertBand/