Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division 2019 Budget Hearing

On June 28, 2018 the community is invited to join the Milwaukee County Mental Health Board for a public comment hearing about the Behavioral Health Division’s 2019 Budget. The session will be held on Thursday, June 28 at 1:30 p.m. at the Behavioral Health Division, Room 1045 (9455 W. Watertown Plank Road). This session will be open for public comments in response to the 2019 Budget Narrative. Following, any amendments will be presented and voted upon. Your feedback is important to ensure the programs that are important to you receive funding.

To view the 2019 Budget Narrative visit County.Milwaukee.gov/2019BHDbudget.

If you are unable to attend the public comment session, you can still contribute feedback online at County.Milwaukee.gov/2019BHDbudget prior to June 21.