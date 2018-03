Milwaukee Craft: Twist, Pretzel, Beer!

Ever wonder how they make soft pretzels? Well wonder no more! In this one-of-a-kind class, Katie Wessel of Milwaukee Pretzel Company will teach attendees what goes into crafting the special Milwaukee twist. 4 pretzels / 4 toppings and dips / 4 Milwaukee craft beers. Tickets are $20 ahead or $25 at the door. That includes the pretzel making class, beer pairings and admission to Brew City MKE.