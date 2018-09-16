Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network Day

MDTN invites aspiring and professional dancers, movement-based actors and performance artists 18 years and older to participate in their open call event of four workshop classes. MDTN Day is an opportunity for artists to meet and connect with the Milwaukee dance and movement-theatre community, as well as local artistic directors and independent artists.

The event includes a warm-up and four 30-minute workshops lead by Dani Kuepper (Danceworks Performance Company), Catey Ott Thompson (Catey Ott Dance Collective), Jenni Reinke (Quasimondo Physical Theatre) and Betty Salamun (DanceCircus). The workshops will be an open exploration of dance, movement and theatre through phrase work, improvisation and community-building.

Catey Ott Thompson will lead the group in a round of Phraseology, melding technique, movement quality, musicality, and inner-rhythm into motion. Danceworks Artistic Director, Dani Kuepper, will teach a phrase from DPC repertoire and then invite movers to reinterpret the phrase, exploring dynamic and qualitative extremes. Jenni Reinke will engage participants in physical and vocal exercises that invite them to interact playfully with words and movement, deconstructing and discovering new meanings, and culminating in small group or solo sketches. DanceCircus Artistic Director Betty Salamun will combine basic actions with shifting energy and speed dynamics from Laban movement theory to develop expressive 'character' or 'presence' in simple or complex movements.

Following the four workshops, participants are encouraged to stay and network with the MDTN members and fellow artists.

Registration is $8 at Brown Paper Tickets and $10 (cash only) on the day of the event. Artists are encouraged to RSVP.