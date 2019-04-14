Milwaukee Day

Sunday, April 14, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

It’s Brewtown’s favorite holiday: Milwaukee Day! And come April 14, the center for all your Milwaukee Day celebrations will be at the world’s only Harley-Davidson Museum, 6th & Canal, Milwaukee, USA. Here’s your chance to be a tourist in your own town and learn more about Milwaukee’s most iconic export. Admission to the H-D Museum is $4.14 all day long. Gather your family and friends and head down to the museum for an authentic Milwaukee experience. While you are on campus, be sure to pop over to The Shop for souvenirs and gifts, as well as special savings items for just $4.14. All this fun will have your group hungry! Grab some great eats at MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant. You can enjoy a cheeseburger (w/cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions) in MOTOR for just – you guessed it – $4.14 (dine-in only).