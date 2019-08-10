Milwaukee Dragon Boat Race

to Google Calendar - Milwaukee Dragon Boat Race - 2019-08-10 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Milwaukee Dragon Boat Race - 2019-08-10 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Milwaukee Dragon Boat Race - 2019-08-10 07:00:00 iCalendar - Milwaukee Dragon Boat Race - 2019-08-10 07:00:00

Lakeshore State Park 500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

In addition to the exciting competitive boat races using authentic Chinese Dragon Boats, the festival will also feature a variety of Chinese culture and traditions. Throughout the festival, there will be performances in traditional dance, Chinese folk music, and Martial Arts. There will be hands-on opportunities for the young and young-at-heart to make opera masks and lanterns, play traditional games, participate in a dragon parade, and even learning to speak and write Chinese.

Info

Lakeshore State Park 500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Festivals, Sports & Recreation
to Google Calendar - Milwaukee Dragon Boat Race - 2019-08-10 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Milwaukee Dragon Boat Race - 2019-08-10 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Milwaukee Dragon Boat Race - 2019-08-10 07:00:00 iCalendar - Milwaukee Dragon Boat Race - 2019-08-10 07:00:00