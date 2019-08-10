Milwaukee Dragon Boat Race
Lakeshore State Park 500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
In addition to the exciting competitive boat races using authentic Chinese Dragon Boats, the festival will also feature a variety of Chinese culture and traditions. Throughout the festival, there will be performances in traditional dance, Chinese folk music, and Martial Arts. There will be hands-on opportunities for the young and young-at-heart to make opera masks and lanterns, play traditional games, participate in a dragon parade, and even learning to speak and write Chinese.
