Milwaukee Festival Brass performs "Festival City Postcards"

The Milwaukee Festival Brass will conclude its 33rd Season with a concert celebrating our home town, the Festival City of Milwaukee. The program, entitled “Festival City Postcards,” will include selections that recall iconic musicians of Milwaukee’s past and present, along with a tip of the cap to Milwaukee’s vibrant summer festivals.

“Brass bands have always been intrinsically linked with their home communities. Ours is a city of incredible cultural richness and musical creativity,” said Dr. Mark A. Taylor, the Music Director of Milwaukee Festival Brass. “After all, our band is named for the Festival City -- it seemed like an ideal way to wrap up this successful season.”

The concert will feature the music of such renowned Milwaukee artists as Al Jarreau and the Violent Femmes. The program also will highlight the finest of Milwaukee’s up-and-coming talent in the brass and percussion arts as featured soloists. Delightful German, Irish, Italian, and other cultural selections will whet listeners’ appetites for the summer’s busy festival season.

The Milwaukee Festival Brass will present “Festival City Postcards” on Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at the Father Robert Carney Performing Arts Center at Pius XI High School in Milwaukee. Doors open at 2:30; concert tickets are $12, or $9 for seniors and students. Group rates are available. For more information, please visit the band’s website at www.mfbrass.org.