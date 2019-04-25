Milwaukee Fortress Grand Opening
The Milwaukee Fortress 100 E. Pleasant St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Bring your family, friends, and pets to come and see the completed transformation of one of Milwaukee's most prominent historic buildings - Fortress!
This gathering is a monumental celebration of Fortress' second chance at life. Attendees may look forward to self-guided apartment and community tours, food and cocktails from Louise's Catering, beer from Water Street Brewery, Pilcrow cold brew on tap, live entertainment, and more!
Info
